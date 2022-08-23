MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – HarborFest kicks off Friday for a good cause. Marquette West Rotary is hosting HarborFest 2022 on August 26 and 27 at Mattson Lower Harbor Park with music, food, drinks, and more. This annual event is a fundraiser to help fund non-profit organizations in Marquette.

“So every year we do this, our main fundraiser for our club, and at the end of the year people apply for grants and non-profit groups do the same thing and we award money to them to help continue their programs or help support them in the area,” said Bryan Lopac, the HarborFest Co-Chair with Marquette West Rotary. “We have the women’s shelter, Janzen House, we have the YMCA, many others out there. It varies each year. But, people reach out to us and we help support them.”

The money raised in this event will be distributed to non-profits who have programs and services that improve the lives of residents of all ages in Marquette.

HarborFest has free admission on both day and is fun for the whole family. There will be live music, food, drinks, and kids inflatables. If you want to know more about the HarborFest schedule, you can find their website here. If you want to know more about Marquette West Rotary, you can find their website here and their Facebook page here.