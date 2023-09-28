NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – All tails are wagging for the U.P. 200’s Dryland Dash coming up on October 14 and 15!

“[It’s] a shorter race that involves sled dogs, and it does not involve, usually, snow,” said Race Chairman Tim Trowbridge, laughing.

The Dryland Dash is a 2.2-mile sled dog race takes place at the Negaunee Township Trail Park, located at 42 M-35.

“The trail here at Negaunee [Township] Park is excellent because it’s shaded, it’s fall colors and it’s just a beautiful area,” said Trowbridge.

The U.P. 200’s Dryland Dash is known for its exhilarating sprint races and attracts mushers from near and far. New this year, three scholarship opportunities are available for new racers from the U.P. These scholarships will cover all costs and fees for participation in the Dryland Dash.

“There are a lot of pet dogs here in the U.P., and what we would like to do is to offer a way to get some experience to see if you, as the dog owner, would like to be involved in sled dog racing,” said Trowbridge.

“The scholarship opens it up to new people, [and] makes it more accessible to new people,” said musher and organizer Kate Dehlin. “This can be a big expense if you’re not sure if you’re going to like it. So, I think that…opens it up to [people who are] really interested, you just don’t have the money or you’re not sure you want to put that much money into something you’re not sure you’re going to like.”

Dehlin says she hopes this opportunity can get more people involved and help save the sport.

“It’s very much a dying sport…mushing in general and distance racing is really taking the biggest hit,” said Dehlin. “So, I think mushing’s going to have to evolve to survive and I think that’s going to be making this less of a lifestyle and make it open to people that just want it as a hobby.”

To apply for the scholarship, you can submit an application to upsda.volunteer@gmail.com by October 4. Your application should include a brief statement explaining your interest in sled dog racing, any previous experience, and why you should be selected for the scholarship. You should also include contact information and your U.P. address.

There’s still time to enter the race! You can go to up200.org for more information and to enter.