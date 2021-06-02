Have any extra keys laying around? The Women’s Center wants them

MARQUETTE, Mich (WJMN) – The Women’s Center is on the hunt for any extra keys you might have around your house. Gail Rinaldi, the Finance Manager with the Women’s Center is looking to help people find the key to their happiness this summer. Rinaldi said her idea for this project all started with a sign.
“There was a plaque on the wall back at Pak Ratz, and as I was walking through there one day, and I seen that and I was, it just struck me like a light bulb,” Rinaldi said.
Once all of the keys are collected Rinaldi and her team are going to clean the keys up, and attach a motivational card to each key. The Women’s Center will then begin scattering the keys all over Marquette and Alger counties for people to discover.
“I just think that in the year that we’ve had that everyone needs to be responsible for their own happiness,” Rinaldi said. “We’ve all had a very tough year. And sometimes when you’re feeling sad, if you just have something you can touch, or look at and say, wow, there’s people out there that care about me. And you’re just going to feel better about yourself.”
The Women’s Center has a goal to collected 1,000 keys by July. If you are interested in donating to the project, you can find any of the drop off containers at any of the drop off locations listed below.
In Alger County:
- Chatham Co-op
- Kassel’s Rumley
- Munising Public Library
- Alger County Sheriff Office
- Munising Police Department
- Women’s Center Alger County (101 Court St)
In Marquette County:
- Marquette Food Co-op
- Kassel’s Beaver Grove
- Kassel’ Midway
- Ishpeming Public Library
- Tourist Park Office
- Gwinn Public Library
- Ishpeming Township Hall
- Marquette County Sheriff Office
- Women’s Center Marquette (Pakratz)
- Women’s Center Gwinn (AF Museum)
- Women’s Center Ishpeming (Gossard Bldg.)