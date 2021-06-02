Have any extra keys laying around? The Women’s Center wants them

MARQUETTE, Mich (WJMN) – The Women’s Center is on the hunt for any extra keys you might have around your house. Gail Rinaldi, the Finance Manager with the Women’s Center is looking to help people find the key to their happiness this summer. Rinaldi said her idea for this project all started with a sign.

“There was a plaque on the wall back at Pak Ratz, and as I was walking through there one day, and I seen that and I was, it just struck me like a light bulb,” Rinaldi said.

The sign that inspired Gale Rinaldi to create the Happiness Key Project

Once all of the keys are collected Rinaldi and her team are going to clean the keys up, and attach a motivational card to each key. The Women’s Center will then begin scattering the keys all over Marquette and Alger counties for people to discover.

“I just think that in the year that we’ve had that everyone needs to be responsible for their own happiness,” Rinaldi said. “We’ve all had a very tough year. And sometimes when you’re feeling sad, if you just have something you can touch, or look at and say, wow, there’s people out there that care about me. And you’re just going to feel better about yourself.”

The Women’s Center has a goal to collected 1,000 keys by July. If you are interested in donating to the project, you can find any of the drop off containers at any of the drop off locations listed below.

Drop off containers that will be located at each drop off location

In Alger County:

Chatham Co-op

Kassel’s Rumley

Munising Public Library

Alger County Sheriff Office

Munising Police Department

Women’s Center Alger County (101 Court St)

In Marquette County: