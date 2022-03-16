MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Pete’s Barber Shop in Marquette will host the second-annual St. Baldrick’s Foundation head-shaving event. The event will take place on Saturday, March 19 from 2-4 p.m. Eastern Time with the goal of raising $10,000 in support of childhood cancer research.

Those interested in participating or donating to the event can find information on registration here. Those planning to participate or attend must register in order for the event to comply with COVID guidelines set by the city, state, county, and the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

$50.00 must be raised to participate in the head-shaving and to receive a St. Baldrick’s t-shirt following the event.

Two additional head-shaving events are planned by local first responder departments. The Marquette Fire Department will host a head-shaving event on Thursday, March 17 beginning at 6 p.m. at the department’s 3rd street station.

Chocolay Fire/Police Departments will host a third head-shaving event on Thursday, March 24 starting at 6 p.m.

Any questions about the event can be directed to St. Baldrick’s Foundation Knight Commander Tim Eagan at 303-656-3953 or tjeagan333@gmail.com.