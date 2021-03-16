Health department confirms COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant detected in Marquette County

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) was notified on Tuesday, March 16 that, through genetic testing, the COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant has been detected in a positive case within the county.

According to the MCHD, the variant is concerning because it is associated with increased transmissibility. Compared to the standard SARS-CoV-2 virus, the B.1.1.7 variant is approximately 50 percent more transmissible, leading to faster spread of the virus and potentially increasing numbers of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. Additional public health efforts are required once the variant has been identified to slow the spread within the community.

The health department is asking the community to work together to make an effort to get vaccinated and adhere to social distancing, using facial coverings, and hand hygiene.

Vaccine registration is now available to anyone 16 years of age and older. To register for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can sign up at www.mqthealth.org.

Once a vaccine is available for you, an email will be sent to the email address you provided on the preregistration form. This email will contain a unique link allowing you to select an appointment time. The link will only work for the registered individual and can only be used one time. Emails will be sent this week for appointments on Thursday, March 18 and Saturday, March 20.