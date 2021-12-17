NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – After being cancelled in 2021 due to COVID-19, the Heikki Lunta Winter Festival returns on January 28 and 29, 2022 for snowy fun.

There will be new and returning activities that kick off at 5:00 P.M. on Friday, January 28 with a bonfire at Tobin and Iron streets. Other events include the Irontown Rail Jam and Snowboard competition, activities at the UP Luge Club, Lantern Snowshoe Tours of Old Town and specials featured by local restaurants and pubs.

Saturday’s events kick off at 7:00 A.M. with the South Shore Fishing Association’s Teal Lake Ice Fishing Tournament and breakfast at the Elks Club. Activities will be held at the UP Luge Club and Ishpeming Ski Club all day. In the evening lantern snowshoe tours will resume and the “Freeze Yer Fanny Fatbike Race” will start at 6:00 P.M. There will also be a firework display presented in part by Jackson’s Pit Grill & Bar.

Event sponsors are Travel Marquette, WJMN, The Compound Ski and Snowboard Shop, Negaunee’s DDA, Eagle Mine, NMU, OK rental and The Fire Station.

Schedule of events:

Friday, January 28

5:00 – 11:00 PM: Tunnel of Lights open

5:30 – 10:00 PM: Irontown Rail Jam (300 block of Rail & Iron Streets)

6:00 – 9:00 PM: UP Luge Club/Lucy Hill activities, public sliding, snow shoe trail, bon fire

7:00 – 9:00 PM: Snowshoe Lantern Tours of Old Town

Saturday, January 29

7:00 AM – 10:00 AM: Breakfast at the Elks – Irontown Association

7:00 AM – 2:00 PM: Teal Lake Ice Fishing Tournament (South Shore Fishing Assoc.)

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM: UP Luge Club/Lucy Hill activities, public sliding ,snow shoe trail, bon fire

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM: Ishpeming Ski Club/Suicide Hill – AM training, Open House and Trails

Noon – 1:00 PM Polar Plunge – NHS Athletics

11:00 AM: Open Skate @ Negaunee Ice Arena

5:00 PM – 11:00 PM: Tunnel of Lights open

Noon – 11:00 PM: Outside Bars & music

7:00 PM – 9:00 PM: Snowshoe Lantern Tours of Old Town

8:00 PM: Fireworks