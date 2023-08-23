MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – With school starting soon, teachers across the Upper Peninsula are making wish lists for the teaching tools and supplies they need for their classrooms.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, as many as 94% of teachers will spend their own money to stock their classrooms. The need is so great that almost every teacher in the U.P. has an Amazon classroom wishlist, which outlines and describes all the tools and supplies needed for a creative and fulfilling learning environment.

Marquette County Cares Coalition believes that an interesting and engaging classroom leads to increased attendance, fewer behavioral problems, a decrease in substance abuse, and an overall happier student. Ashly Gleason of Marquette Cares Coalition explains the direct correlation between a robust learning environment and the overall wellness of school kids.

“So, our teachers are really educated professionals and they know that social-emotional learning is the link to a great classroom and to an awesome education,” said Gleason. “So really, we’re hoping that we can provide resources and tools for our educators to fund their classrooms with those tools that are going to promote not only an engaging learning environment but that social-emotional framework for education. Typically, we’re seeing this as an individual process. So, each educator has their own individual needs because they teach individual students and individual classes. The needs at the Gwinn School District is not the same as the needs at our Ishpeming School District and the needs of a health educator are different from the needs of an English teacher. So really, it’s going to be very individualized to their students for their classroom per teacher. So typically, an educator would send out an Amazon wish list to the community. Request that community members, purchase those items for that wish list, the Marquette County Cares Coalition would like to take some of that burden off of our community and purchase those items for the educators on their behalf.”

To apply for this classroom support, click here.

Another location for information about how you can help teachers obtain the items on their wish list is by visiting the Facebook page Spreading Goodness to Schools One Wishlist at a Time. Here you can view teachers’ wish lists from across the U.P., comment, and share with others who are interested in helping our teachers.