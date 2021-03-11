Help needed to find missing Forsyth Township man

FORSYTH TOWSNHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – The Forsyth Township Police Department is asking for help to find a man who went missing on Wednesday.
Jose Cintron was last seen in the area of M35 and King Lake Lane around 7:30 a.m. on March 10th. Cintron was reported missing by friends on that evening.
If you know where Cintron may have gone, please contact authorities at 906-475-9912.
