Help needed to find missing Forsyth Township man

FORSYTH TOWSNHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – The Forsyth Township Police Department is asking for help to find a man who went missing on Wednesday.

Jose Cintron was last seen in the area of M35 and King Lake Lane around 7:30 a.m. on March 10th. Cintron was reported missing by friends on that evening.

If you know where Cintron may have gone, please contact authorities at 906-475-9912.