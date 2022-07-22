MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The 42nd annual Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival kicked off at Tourist Park in Marquette on Friday, July 22, and continues through Sunday, July 24. The music festival features live music, food vendors, workshops, and more. This event is fun for all ages with workshops and music for different age groups.

“Oh my gosh!” said Terri Bocklund, the incoming Executive Director of the Hiawatha Music Co-op The 42nd Hiawatha Music Festival! After three years of not being able to be together to celebrate the music that we love, we’re finally together and enjoying the whole thing, the whole package, the preparations, just the spirit of camaraderie, and the love of the music, the anticipation of, of, what’s going to happen on the main stage.”

The festivities kick off in the morning each day and continue until late at night. Artists and crafters will be selling their art in booths throughout the event.

The festival will continue throughout the weekend. If you want to know more about the Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival, find their website here.