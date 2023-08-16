NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – 29 Marquette County high school students graduated today from the Upper Peninsula Construction Council’s (UPCC) Building Trades Summer Camp.

UPCC holds the camp every year at a different location in the U.P. This year’s host is the Union Carpenters and Millwrights Skilled Training Center in Negaunee Township. Over the last six weeks, these students learned a variety of skills in different trade careers. They also were paid $12 an hour throughout those six weeks.

“Well, I’m nervous but extremely happy. This is awesome,” said Building Trades Summer Camp Graduate Isabelle Niemi. “I learned a lot of different things: welding, carpentry, operating, pipefitters, electrical stuff, and it’s pretty awesome.”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer was also at the graduation ceremony as the keynote speaker.

“I’m proud of what these young people have accomplished,” said Gov. Whitmer. “I’m grateful for the incredible trades people that taught them, that put their time into this and created this opportunity. I am excited and very optimistic about our future as a state because of organizations like this one and because of these young people here today.”

If you would like to learn more about the Upper Peninsula Construction Council and apprenticeship trainings they offer, please visit upconstruction.org.