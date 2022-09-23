MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – This weekend, athletes are hitting the ice in the sixth Stick it to Cancer hockey tournament.

Festivities began on Friday. There are different divisions that people can watch at Lakeview Arena for free through Sunday. Proceeds from the tournament benefit Cancer Care of Marquette County.

“We split the proceeds with the recipients. If we make $100, $90 goes right back to patients in Marquette County,” said Barbara Salmela, organizer, Stick it to Cancer. “Anybody who is going though financial hardships who are going through cancer treatment. Either travel expenses, insurance co-pays, lodging, anything that’s related to cancer treatment and they need financial assistance. There are no guidelines, there’s no income guidelines necessary for the program. They just need to contact Cancer Care of Marquette County.”

Admission is free but donations will be accepted as well as things like raffles to support the cause.