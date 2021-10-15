Holy Cross Cemetery holds candlelight service for pregnancy and infant loss

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A candlelight service was held Friday night in remembrance of lives lost far too early.

As part of “Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month” in October, Holy Cross Cemetery in Marquette put on the service for families who have personal experience with losing a young family member.

Held annually since 2013, the event represents a place for those who’ve suffered similar experiences to commiserate in the grief that accompanies such a loss. The cemetery, run through the Diocese of Marquette, has been heartened by the positive and growing response to the service.

“I’ve gotten inquiries around the country,” said Neil Newcomb, Director of Cemeteries for the Diocese of Marquette. “When they see some of our Facebook posts or things like that where people share them and it’s really gratifying to get a response. Other people are interested in participating, they want to do that for their communities as well.”

While Newcomb recognizes that historically many people who’ve lost young children have felt unseen in their struggle, many who’ve gone through such an ordeal recently or in the past are continuing to reach out.

“I just think that people should realize that there’s a place for remembrance,” Newcomb said. “There’s a place for their loss. It’s recognized, and themselves and their families and those supporters and friends can come out and annually remember the loss they suffered.”