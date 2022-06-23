MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Lake Superior Life & Hospice is hosting its Summer Memorial Service on July 20, 2022.

The memorial service is a way for people who are grieving the loss of a loved one or family member to honor that person’s life.

Those interested are asked to call or email bereavement coordinator, Lisa Marttila at (906) 225-7760 or Lmarttila@lakesuperiorhospice.org , to have someone added to the list.

Lake Superior Life & Hospice will read the names of loved ones aloud and light a candle in remembrance. The even is open to everyone in the community.

The service is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20 at Presque Isle Pavilion Park