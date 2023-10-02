MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – October is for fall colors, pumpkin spice, and sweaters, however today it feels more like relaxing on the beach, drinking lemonade, and wearing flip flops.

With the average high temperature for this time of year being 59 degrees, many areas across Michigan’s Upper Peninsula have reached over 20 degrees above that.

At the National Weather Service in Negaunee Township, the warmest temperature recorded in October was 87 degrees in 1992, which means the forecasted high could beat the record, or at least get close to it.

Although it’s nice to get a few more warm days before the temperatures get too chilly, some of us are ready for sweater weather.

“It looks like probably through Wednesday, it’ll still stay fairly warm but then later in the afternoon on Wednesday, we do have a front moving through then,” said Jonathan Voss, the Lead Forecaster at National Weather Service. “So, we’ll probably get some showers and thunderstorms with that front and then start to see cooler temperatures Wednesday night and then just kind of progressively getting cooler for the weekend. So we’ll have some more fall-like weather with the colder temperatures, blustery winds, and probably Lake Effect rain showers too with that.”

Get ready to put those flip flops up and get out your boots because it’s just going to get chillier from here!