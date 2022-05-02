NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Residents of the Teal Lake Senior Living Community are trying to raise money for the citizens of Ukraine by selling handmade items. They are calling this event Houses for Hope with the goal of raising as much money as they can to donate to UNICEF.

Residents are painting birdhouses, making jewelry, and painting yellow sunflowers on blue rocks. Activities Director, Jennifer Tavenier says that many residents have been working on the crafts that they hope to sell for the past couple of months.

“They have been working on making earings, they have been painting birdhouses, painting rocks with the little sunflowers for Ukraine,” Jennifer Tavenier, Activities Director for the Teal Lake Senior Living Community said. “We’re also going to have a white elephant sale and a lot of miscellaneous stuff that we have gathered.”

The Houses for Hope sale will be held this Thursday from 11 A.M. until 1 P.M. in the lobby of the Teal Lake Senior Living Community.