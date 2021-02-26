How shopping on Amazon can help give the iconic Ore Dock a new life

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Ore Dock is an iconic landmark for the city of Marquette, and with the help of the Friends of Ore Dock BotEco Center, the Ore Dock could be so much more.

Since 2016 BotEco Center Board President Gisele Duehring and her team have been advocating for the transformation of the Ore Dock that could bring year-round botanical gardens, community spaces, historical preservation, and countless educational opportunities to the community.

With the recent weather conditions, more people have been able to get in and around the ore dock glimpse at what this improved Ore Dock could bring.

“We had such a luxury when all of the smooth ice, people could literally walk on water and could just experience it in way that pictures could just not convey” Duehring said.

A big project like this comes with a big price tag although the exact price of this transformation has yet to be determined.

“We will have to update that as more dates become concrete because at that time we will see what the building material prices are” Duehring said.

Duehring said people in the community can help push this way long by doing simple things like shopping on Amazon.

“One of the most effortless ways you can help is when you buy something on Amazon do it via Amazon Smile,” Duehring continued “and when you do that you can designate to receive some donations and we are one of those choices.”

Here are some other ways people in the community :

Financial support: crowdfunding campaigns, tee-shirt sales, on-line donations, donation box at Art on the Rocks welcome tent that we will host, or mail donations to Friends of Ore Dock BotEco Center at PO Box 174, Marquette, MI 49855. Letters of support: to info4boteco@gmail.com or to Friends of Ore Dock BotEco Center at PO Box 174, Marquette, MI 49855 Support in face-to-face conversations, i.e. chat it up and spread the word. Support in up-coming community forums – come to those forums and when given the opportunity to speak, make a statement of support Or how about this – get a group together and make posters of support to show – this would be fun, and creative.

Check out the Ore Doc EcoBot model on display at Travel Marquette.

To find out more about the Friends of Ore Dock Bot Eco Center click here.