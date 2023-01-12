MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Proposals for projects are now being accepted to take place during the City of Marquette Art Week which is coming up June 19-24, 2023.



The City of Marquette Office of Arts & Culture holds the annual event during the last full week of June. Local artists, businesses, and organizations are invited to collaborate and present a series of free arts and cultural events, concerts, workshops, performances, exhibits, demonstrations, and more for the Marquette community and guests.

The theme of this week’s Art Week projects is “Home,” and should connect to and play off of the City of Marquette’s Community Master Plan Update.

Art Week particularly seeks projects that will explore the community’s ideas of what Home means and how arts and culture can help us envision our future.

Artists and organizations interested in proposing a project must complete and submit a proposal form by Friday, February 25. Funding opportunities are also available for qualifying projects through a grant received from the Michigan Arts & Culture Council. Full information, guidelines, and a link to the proposal form are available through the Marquette Compass Art Week homepage, www.mqtcompass.com/artweek.