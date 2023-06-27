MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) held training classes today for at Northern Michigan University for local police departments, fire departments and first responders to learn how to safely handle off-leash dogs.

Attendees learned about dog body language, and the best way to handle situations in which they may encounter loose or lost dogs.

UPAWS also provided “Dog PillowCases” to everyone who attended which contained a slip-on leash, a water dish, towels, gloves, waste bags, food and treats.

The UPAWS representative and instructor of the class, Julie Mahan, said this kind of training is extremely important this time of year.

“We have 4th of July coming up and that is a classic for dogs spooking and running off and being scared,” Mahan said. “There is a need for law enforcement in the area to, because there are a lot of off-leash dogs in the area, to know how they can safely approach a dog to then bring it to safety and stay safe while doing so.”

UPAWS said the best thing for the public to do to help out is to keep your dog on a leash, have your dog microchipped, and notify police if you see an off-leash dog.

First responders/officers who were not able to attend can still receive a Dog PillowCase by contacting UPAWS.