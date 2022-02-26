MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – On Friday, February 25 the cauldron was lit to officially kick off the Inaugural Meijer State Winter Games at Marquette Mountain. In true Winter Games fashion, the Opening Ceremony began with a parade of athletes followed by a presentation of Olympians from Michigan.

“Oh this is just awesome,” Gary Morgan, a 1988 Olympian from Clarkston, Michigan said. “The first time way up here in Marquette and I thought it was phenomenal with the parade of athletes and then getting our Paralympian up there to say the oath, and then it was really cool watching the guys with the glow torches come down the hill. Kressler a 1980 Olympian then lit the torch and that lit it right up there then, of course, the fireworks show. It a really great show and I really enjoyed it.”

Figure skating, sled hockey, and snowshoeing are just a few of the sporting competitions set to take place throughout the weekend.

“I’m beyond excited,” John Spaulding, the Store Director at the Marquette Meijer said. “Number one to bring this great organization to the U.P. of Michigan, in the Marquette area and to show everybody all the sites that we have to offer here and all the winter sports that we have, so it’s really a great partnership to bring it up here for everyone to enjoy.”

The various sporting events will be going on around Marquette County throughout the weekend and admission for all the events is free. On site registration is also available for select sporting events the day of competition.

