MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Do you have an idea for a product? Innovate Marquette held its grand opening for their new Proto-Lab today. It’s a state-of-the-art facility that can turn an idea into a real prototype using the latest in 3-D printing.

Innovate Marquette’s SMART ZONE is an economic incubator that offers accessible resources to innovators, entrepreneurs, and business owners in the Marquette area. Today Innovate Marquette, along with Northern Michigan University unveiled their new PROTO-LAB, which is a specialized prototyping facility equipped with state-of-the-art 3D printing technologies that support local entrepreneurs by helping to transform 2D designs into working concept models. Proto-Lab Design Coordinator Eric Prue says that after some market research and feasibility studies, ideas can be transformed into working models right before your eyes.

“We will start with sketches, you know, get our client’s approval there, and then we’ll turn it into a CAD model. And really depends on where the client wants to go and pivot, depending on if they want to go sell to a manufacturer that exists or make their own. There are a lot of different paths you can go. A lot of what our clients do is create a working concept model. I’m using the technologies behind me. Basically, that is a prototype that they can then take to these manufacturers and actually sell and have a better those manufacturers have a better understanding of what their product is. Said Prue.

During the open house, dozens of people came by to check out the new facility, including NMU President Brock Tessman who believes Marquette is a perfect location for entrepreneurs and inventors to realize their dreams.

“We have this natural laboratory around us. And We have brilliant inventors who are thinking practically, about how to make things that can make a difference on the ground in the air on the water. So, it’s not just abstract. It’s kind of real product and I think that’s something that sets Marquette and NMU apart.” Said Tessman.

Several of the prototypes designed here are moving ever closer to reality, especially in the outdoor recreation sector, where this see-through stand-up paddleboard is close to becoming a reality.