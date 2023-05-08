MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – On Monday night, Northern Michigan University SISU and Innovate Marquette started their three day conference for Innovation Week. This festival is bringing thoughtful leaders, innovators, and creative minds together in Marquette.

“Lot’s of exciting things are happening with Innovation Week,” said Bill Digneit, Director of SISU Innovation Institute at Northern Michigan University. “We are kicking it off with our opening reception and a keynote speaker about mirco-generations. We’re going to be taking people out into Marquette County Region, actually seeing innovative things in person.”

This three day festival entails keynote speakers, innovation quests, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities.

“The purpose of this event is to bring innovation to the Upper Peninsula,” said Joe Thiel, CEO of Innovate Marquette Smart Zone, and Director of Invent NMU. “We are coming together with Northern Michigan University, and the SISU Institute to set out examples of how were innovating in our regions and taking full advantage of all the assets that we have.”

Innovation Week kicked off Monday night, and continues into Tuesday and Wednesday. For more information, click here.