MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette Board of Light and Power held an informational meeting tonight regarding the future of the site of the now demolished Shiras Municipal Power Plant.

Members of the board laid out the possible options for the site as well as welcomed resident’s input on what to do with the 20 acre lakefront property on South Lake Street in South Marquette. In compliance with the original agreement with the state, the property can only be used for municipal purposes with a provision guaranteeing public access. A portion of the site will continue to be used for the unloading of material used for the mines, and a substation will remain on site as well.

Residents voiced their opinions on how it should be used, asking for more parking at South Beach, a dog park or simply a green space with trails and benches. The board gave no timeline, but did allay fears by assuring residents that any plans will be for the betterment of the community.

“I’m very encouraged,” said Lisa Jahnke, Lake Street resident. “I think that there was a lot of good information we got, and there was a lot of fears put to rest.”

The board will continue to take resident’s suggestions and opinions on the former Shiras Plant site over the coming months.