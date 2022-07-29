SAWYER, Mich. (WJMN) – 14 properties of the former K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base are being made available through a sealed bid auction.

The properties up for auction represent a third of the portfolio owned by Mango Investments, Inc./Telkite Enterprises.

Vikki Kulju, Executive Director for Telkite Enterprises said they were lookig for a way to jump start development in the area. A variety of properties were selected, including raw land and former K.I. Sawyer buildings.

“There’s a lot of properties that need to be redeveloped. We’re trying to get more people, more hands on deck, whatever the ideas may be. Maybe it’s a small engine shop, maybe you want to do a housing development. Maybe you want to revive the old Tailwinds. We certainly could use a gas station out here. Whatever your dream may be, this might be the opportunity to make it a reality,” said Kulju.

The second of two open house events is being held on August 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All bids for the auction are due by 4 p.m. on August 10. Check in for the open house is at the Airport Operations Building, 125 Ave G, Gwinn.

Maas Companies is hosting the Auction.

Check-in at the Airport Operations Building, 125 Ave G, Gwinn, to meet with auction company staff and review documentation on the properties.

The properties are being sold as-is and where-is. Some properties are known to have environmental issues and may contain asbestos and/or lead paint.

K.I. Sawyer properties are located within Marquette County with zoning to be determined with the buyers by Forsyth Township or West Branch Township.

During an open house we toured several of the properties.

Building 708, SAGE Bldg

Office equipment and furniture sits untouched for decades.

Computer Room on the third floor of the SAGE building

Front entrance to the hospital building

Empty hallway inside hospital building

Another look inside the hospital building

Torn movie screen from the stage

Inside the ticket booth

A view from the projector room



Inside the theater

Exterior of the former movie theater

Inside of an apartment building

Recliners left behind in an apartment

Front lobby of a former motel

Outside of the former motel

Room 118 from of the former dorms

The Heritage Lounge inside of the dorms

Exterior of an apartment building