MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette International Food Fest will be hosted at Ellwood Mattson Lower Harbor Park from July 2-4 as a part of the Fourth of July weekend. Local vendors and vendors across the Midwest will be there to serve a variety of foods. Local bands will preform live music all three nights. Festivities on Saturday will last from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Sunday and Monday will begin at noon and end at 10:00 pm.

“It’s all kinds of food, local fare, you name it, we’ll be serving it,” said Geno Angeli, the co-chair of this years International Food Fest. “We’ll have local food vendors, putting out their wares. Whatever they want, whatever you desire, ice cream, and sweet and salty treats, and all kinds of good stuff.”

If you would like to volunteer for this event, contact Geno Angeli at (906) 249-1595 or (906) 360-6926. If you would like to learn more about this event, check out the event page here.