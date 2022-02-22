CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – The Iron Ore Heritage Trail could see an expansion in the near future.

In April 2022, the Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority will be applying for a Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund grant. The funds would help expand the Iron Ore Heritage Trail five miles toward Lakenenland Sculpture Park.

“Every five years we do a recreation plan, so to kind of say what we want to do in the next five years and that helps us with grant funding,” said Carol Fulsher, administrator of the Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority.

“So, in our last recreation plan, people asked us if we could get up to Lakenenland. It’s in Chocolay Township which is a member of our organization, so it finally made it up through the list and it’s come to the top. And yes, we want to expand our trail five more miles to the east and get to Lakenenland which is a perfect complement to the Iron Ore Heritage Trail for its metal sculpture art.”

The authority has been in conversation with the owner of Lakenenland. Fulsher said Tom Lakenen is in full support of the project.

“We’re always looking for how can we make the trail a better experience for people in the area and those who visit here. And I think those who come to Lakenenland will come to appreciate having, you know, they can park there and get on their bikes or walk. They can get to the casino from there, they can get into Chocolay Township or even in Marquette or Ishpeming or Negaunee or Republic. So, it just blends well into what we’re trying to do.”

The Iron Ore Heritage Trail is currently 47 miles, and adding this expansion would bring it to 52 miles of trail across Marquette County. The project is expected to cost between $500,000 to one million dollars.

“Right now, our trail ends at Kawbawgam Road, there’s a little pocket park there and so we want to build a new trail,” said Fulsher. “There’s already an ORV/snowmobile trail on what’s called the Old Soo Line Railroad that is in state ownership. “So what we do is build next to it. a parallel trail with a 100-foot corridor. So motorized and non-motorized can both be on the same corridor but they’ll have their separate trails, so this will be new for us as well. Then we’ll just head five miles east of that corridor to get to Lakenenland.”

The Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority should know by December 2022 if it has secured the grant, and hopes to start construction of the expansion in 2023.

If you would like to send a letter of support for the project, you can email them to ironoreheritage@gmail.com or call 906-235-2923.

Latest stories