Iron Ore Heritage Trail is looking to add a new addition

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Iron Ore Heritage Trail is a 47 mile long, multi-use recreational trail that connects the cities of Marquette and Negaunee. This interpretive trail is not only used to showcase the rich history of Iron Ore mining in the area but for many other purposes as well. Carol Flusher, an administrator for the Iron Ore Heritage trail says that the need for a boardwalk has been the plan all along, but has just taken a while.

“This new plan is actually an old plan and it’s called the Boardwalk in the Negaunee Marshlands and in 2013 when we built the trail from Negaunee to Marquette we had a boardwalk in the original plans because we love this area and we wanted to get people out and into the marshlands to see the wildlife, talk about what wetlands are.” Fulsher said

Allowing the marshland to be used for educational opportunities was a big reason Fulsher and her team want to incorporate this boardwalk back in a decade after they removed the original boardwalk from the marshland due to lack of funds.

“You get into the more natural scenery that we are all accustomed to in a wetland and in the Carp River Watershed and so our goal is just to bring people out and into the Marshland,” said Fulsher. “We use students at a local high school to talk about what does a wetland do for us, why should be protect wetlands, what lives within the wetlands and just open up that is property that we own but just provide a recreational aspect to our trail.”

Fulsher says that the Iron Ore Heritage Trail is currently in the process of writing a grant for the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund. The decision regarding the grant will be made by the end of 2021. Fulsher and her team are asking people who support the boardwalk project to write letters in their support.

For more information regarding the Iron Ore Hertiage Trail Boardwalk project, click here.