MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Record heat waves across the world have pushed July of 2023 to possibly be considered the hottest recorded month globally.

July of 2023 might have beat the previous record set in July of 2019.

“The previous record was July of 2019,” said Matt Zika, a Meteorologist at the National Weather Service. “Right now, preliminary numbers, like I said they’re not finalized, but it looks like we’ll probably be about a half a degree above the July 2019 numbers globally. And if we look at what we’ve been seeing across the world over the last three or four weeks in the month of July from record heat waves in the southwestern United States, even record warmth in Barrow, Alaska, record heat waves across southern Europe and even into Asia. All of that aligns to get us to this point of having a very warm month of July.”

While most people across the globe experienced sweltering heat throughout the month of July, people in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula are basically unaffected.

Temperatures across Michigan’s Upper Peninsula this July have been pretty average, if not a little bit cooler than usual.

“That’s the interesting thing about when we look and read these stories about globally the warmest July, or warmest month actually ever on record,” explained Zika. “There are still pockets of anomalies where the average temperatures have been a little bit below normal. And whatever way you want to look at it, for us here from the Northern Plains through the upper Great Lakes. This is one area where we’ve been anomalously cool with temperatures probably between one to two degrees below normal for the month of July. So while a large part of the world has been scorching in extreme heat for the month of July, we’ve been much cooler here across the upper Great Lakes. It happens when the atmosphere gets locked into certain steering flows. And for a large majority of from June into July this year, we’ve been in a northwesterly upper flow, which has allowed the cooler air to come southward out of Canada across the upper Great Lakes.”

Although other people around the globe have been baking in the heat, overall in the U.P., it’s been a typical summer.