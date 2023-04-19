ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library is holding a grand opening this weekend for its new seed library.

The Strawberry Hill Seed Library will offer a wide variety of seeds for check out including vegetable, herb, and flower seeds. The seeds have been donated by Partridge Creek Farms.

“A seed library is something where people can come in and check out the seeds, take them home, plant them in their gardens, or potters or whatever they would like to use,” said Library Assistant Heidi Silverstone. “And then the hope is that after the summer and they grow the plants, they’ll let one or two go to seed and bring those seeds back, and then we can put those seeds back into the seed library. And this way it is self-sustaining and hopefully you end up with plants that are more acclimated to U.P. weather as well, which is so important.”

The grand opening on Saturday coincides with Earth Day. There will be presentations, kids’ crafts, and snacks and refreshments.

“We really wanted to open up the seed library on Earth Day as way to celebrate and give back both to the community and to Earth,” said Silverstone. “So, we’re going to have our grand opening that day, and we have two presentations going on. One is going to be on seed starting and the other one is going to be on soil starting, both very important aspects when you’re looking to start gardening.”

The Strawberry Hill Seed Library grand opening is Saturday, April 22 beginning at 11 a.m. at the Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library. The first presentation starts at noon, and the second presentation will begin at 2 p.m. The kids’ craft will be a drop-in event from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Seed library hours will operate the same as regular library hours: Tuesday 9-5, Wednesday 9-7, Thursday 9-7, Friday 9-5, and Saturday 10-4. More information can be found on the library’s Facebook page, or website at ishpeminglibrary.info.