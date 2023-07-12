ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Ishpeming City Council met Wednesday evening to discuss an amendment to an ordinance which outlines the current curfew for minors.

The amendment to the ordinance aims at clarifying the language used. Police Chief Chad Radabaugh said they are attempting to make it a civil infraction, rather than a misdemeanor, for violating the ordinance, as the previous description was unclear in that distinction.

“It’s always kind of a summertime issue with school being out. The issues that it’s lead to…we have had some underage drinking issues that we deal with quite a bit at times…breaking in to vehicles…we’ve had some break-ins [in]to garages, that type of stuff. So, it’s just kind of a tool for us to prevent those type of actions,” said Radabaugh.

The council also voted unanimously at the meeting to extend the period for applicants for the vacant city council seat by an additional 14 days.