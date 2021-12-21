ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Ishpeming Elks Lodge is hosting its 15th Community Christmas Dinner. The meal is free of charge and is available to all residents of Marquette County. The lodge will be open on Christmas Day from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for dine-in and pickup.

While reservations are not required, event coordinator Dawn Lambert says calling ahead can help to track their numbers. Meals can also be requested for delivery free of charge any time through Christmas Day anywhere in Marquette County by calling (906) 451-4951. Residents of Gwinn, Sawyer, and Little Lake should call (906) 360-7069 for delivery.

The dinner will feature traditional holiday fare including turkey, ham, stuffing, and mashed potatoes. While all of the food for this year’s meal has been purchased, donations are always welcome for future events. Additionally, Lambert says that the event is always open to volunteers.

“It’s such great camaraderie and everybody that comes to help, we’re just like a family,” Lambert said. “And every year it’s the same people and we get to add more people into our group as we go along.”

Lambert says she believes hundreds of hours go into making the event come together each year, but for her it’s worth the toil to make sure everyone has access to a meal for the holidays.

“I picked this up in memory of my mom because it was her favorite holiday. Christmas was her favorite holiday,” Lambert said. “So then when I moved here to Ishpeming to start working it and then taking it over probably 12 years ago, my mom is always with me and to me, that’s what Christmas is about. It should be about fellowship and camaraderie and making sure nobody goes without on Christmas Day.”