ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Ishpeming Fire Department is inviting residents and visitors of the city to a special 150th birthday party!

The fire department is hosting an open house on Wednesday, July 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests will have a unique opportunity to explore the historic fire hall, alongside the firefighters, to view photos and artifacts found throughout the years. Fire chief Jason Annala said they’re excited to show off the station and all its history to the public.

“Kids will be able to go on the fire trucks, climb the backs, do whatever they want…anyone can come,” said Annala. “It’s more to show our history. We have our 150-year-old hose cart outside. We have our 1861 hand-pumper. We’ll have our 1923 Seagrave. Upstairs we have all of our artifacts that I’ve found over the last couple months searching through closets. The public will be able to come check everything out.”

The event is open to anyone and runs from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on July 26, but Annala said they might stay open past 4:00 if there’s still lots of people there.