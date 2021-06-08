Ishpeming Gus Macker 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament registration deadline extended

North Central UP

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Gus Macker

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – The registration deadline for the Ishpeming Gus Macker 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament on June 25 – 27 has been extended.

Participants have until Sunday, June 13 at 11:59 p.m. to register.

This year, Camp STAR will benefit from the event which is a camp designed for children who have experienced an unfortunate death of a parent, friend or loved one.

To register or for more information, click here . If you don’t want to play but still be involved, they are in need of volunteers. People interested in volunteering can email mackerish@gmail.com, call Hendrickson at (906) 250-4823 or message their Facebook page.

Latest stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

Trending Stories