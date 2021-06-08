Ishpeming Gus Macker 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament registration deadline extended

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – The registration deadline for the Ishpeming Gus Macker 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament on June 25 – 27 has been extended.
Participants have until Sunday, June 13 at 11:59 p.m. to register.
This year, Camp STAR will benefit from the event which is a camp designed for children who have experienced an unfortunate death of a parent, friend or loved one.
To register or for more information, click here . If you don’t want to play but still be involved, they are in need of volunteers. People interested in volunteering can email mackerish@gmail.com, call Hendrickson at (906) 250-4823 or message their Facebook page.
