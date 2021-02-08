Ishpeming man and woman arrested in meth bust

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Over the past several months, detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) have been investigating a suspected meth dealer in Marquette County. Detectives were able to obtain information that led to a federal search warrant for a residence in the City of Ishpeming.

On February 6, 2021, detectives served the search warrant and located 4 adults and 8 children inside the residence. One adult male was found to be in possession of approximately 18 grams of crystal meth and was arrested on an outstanding warrant. An adult female was also arrested on drug related charges.

Detectives coordinated with the Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office and Marquette County Department of Health and Human Service to have the 8 children medically examined as it was believed some of the children had been exposed or were also using crystal meth. The ages of the children ranged from thirteen to 2 years old.

No names are being released at this time as the investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are expected.

UPSET was assisted by Ishpeming Police Department, Michigan State Police Hometown Security Team and Homeland Security Investigations.

