ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – An Ishpeming man was arrested and placed in the Marquette County Jail after a domestic assault complaint and subsequent standoff with police on Tuesday.

According to a release from the Ishpeming Police Department, officers were dispatched for a domestic assault complaint at a home on the 100 block of Angeline St. in Ishpeming at approximately 7:37 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers learned two people had left the residence uninjured after they say a 35-year-old man who lives at the home fired a handgun into the home’s floor during an argument with his 41-year-old girlfriend. Police say the two people who left the residence were female but provided no additional details about them.

Police say the suspect then barricaded himself within the home. Following an approximately four-and-a-half hour standoff with police, the man exited the home and surrendered to officers with no injuries occurring.

The man was lodged at the Marquette County Jail for assault with a dangerous weapon which carries a maximum 4 years in prison. The release from Ishpeming Police says that additional charges of one count of domestic violence, one count of reckless use of a firearm, and one count of discharging a firearm in or at a building have also been requested.

The name of the suspect has not be released at this time, and police say no additional information will be release at this time.

The City of Ishpeming Police Department were assisted on scene by the Michigan State Police, Michigan State Police Emergency Response Team, City of Negaunee Police Department and the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department.