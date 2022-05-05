MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Marquette County man has been sentenced for three separate convictions of Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Second Degree. Thomas Jacob Pascoe of Ishpeming received minimum sentences of 71 months, 57 months, and 57 months for each conviction, all of which involved children under the age of 13.

The Marquette County Prosecuting Attorney says the minimum sentences were at the top of the sentencing guidelines for the case, and by law will all run concurrently. Pascoe will not be eligible for parole until he has served his minimum sentences.

“Mr. Pascoe is a child predator. He sexually assaulted three different children over many years,” said Marquette County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Andy Griffin, who prosecuted Pascoe. “He took something from them that they’ll never have back: their innocence. However, each of them stood up for themselves and testified against him, and their strength and resilience helped to put this predator behind bars where he belongs. I commend these three survivors and am honored that I was able to work with them in these cases.”

Pascoe will also be required to register as a sex offender on Michigan’s public registry for the rest of his life. He will be subject to lifetime electronic (GPS) monitoring upon release from prison.

The case was investigated by the Det. Chad Radabaugh of the Ishpeming Police Department.