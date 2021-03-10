Ishpeming Middle School 5th graders challenged to a cook-off

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – 5th Graders at Ishpeming Middle School participate in Partridge Creek Farm’s farm to school program, on March 10 they put their skills to the test in a cook-off.

The students learned to harvest and sell their produce in the fall and over the winter they’ve been working on cooking healthy meals according to science teacher, Kaitlin Rich, says the projects help make the curriculum more real and fun for the students.

“Blending these type of activities into my curriculum is not as hard as it may seem you know I’m really about project based learning and I love to be hands on and we’re almost full circle with this project,” said Rich. “We harvested in the fall, we sold their produce to help fund what we’re doing today and now you know we’re going to start planting and then I tie that to all my standards we talk about like ecosystems, relationships, we look at functions of roots, stems, leaves, fruits all that kind of stuff so it’s really easy to tie this in I think with 5th grade and it makes it just so much more authentic and real and fun for them so it’s something I look to do all the time.”

Rich says today’s cook off has been four years in the making.

“This is something that I’ve wanted to do for the past four years and now having this cook off with Partridge Creek Farms and the Marquette Coop made this happen and I couldn’t be more excited,” said Rich.

The Marquette Food Coop donated the fresh produce students cooked with today. May Tsupros, Director of Programs and Partnerships at Partridge Creek Farm, says the kids have been working on their cooking skills for six weeks leading up to the cook off.

“The kids have been working for six weeks very diligently to learn cooking skills, knife cutting, measuring, taste testing, how to cook your noodles, how to cook your veggies,” said Tsupros. “It’s been really exhilarating for them and for us to watch this process of what it looks like for a student, a 5th grader to know nothing about how to navigate a kitchen to be able to make a full meal by themselves and I’m just most excited today’s the cook-off it’s like the culmination of their work everybody is on pins and needles because they’re going to be judged on which recipe is the best and that recipe is going to go into the cafeteria for a day at lunch for the whole school.”

Tsupros says the students are sharing what they’ve learned in class with their families.

Miley Morcom, 5th grade student, says her group made a broccoli and pesto pasta for their cook off dish. Before the farm to school class, Morcom says she had never tried pesto.

“I like that we get to do lots of fun activities and projects like this,” said Morcom.

She says before the class she could make simple foods like tomato soup but now she can make vegetables. Dan Perkins, farm director, says this is exactly where he hoped the program would go.

“Many of these kids had no idea where a carrot came from, where kale came from or even these things existed its shocking actually that these kids have never tried fresh vegetables don’t know where they come from, they’re not in the refrigerators at home,” said Perkins. “So this is a real eye opener for these kids to find out that they actually love this good healthy food we’re seeing a huge impact on these kids they’re changing their diets right in front of our eyes this impacts everything from their ability to learn to their ability to have energy and have healthy bodies.”

Partridge creek farm will also be starting a summer camp for children living in Marquette County. The program will take place in Ishpeming.

“We’re going to take about 30 kids from Marquette County to Ishpeming for a week long program at the end of June,” said Perkins. “We’re going to again teach cooking skills and nutrition and farming they’re going to get to work in the gardens.”

Partridge Creek Farm is seeking partnerships and donations for the program. You can find out how to donate or contact Partridge Creek Farm by visiting their website.