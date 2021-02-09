Ishpeming police ask for public’s help locating missing man

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) — The Ishpeming Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 34-year-old man who has been missing since last week.

34-year-old Branden Steven Holm was last seen in the City of Ishpeming on Wednesday Feb. 3 around 10 p.m.

Holm has been described as 5 foot 7 inches, 155 pounds, with short brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray winter jacket.

The Police Department has searched the areas around Holm’s last known whereabouts and the surrounding areas.

The investigation has revealed that Holm did not appear to be in his right state of mind the days leading up to him going for a walk Wednesday evening, prior to the report of him being missing on Feb. 5.

Foul play is not suspected and this incident remains under investigation.

The City of Ishpeming Police have been investigating this incident and as if anyone has seen or heard from hold to contact their office at (906) 486-4416.