Ishpeming Police work to identify body found at wastewater treatment facility

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Ishpeming Police Department is working to identify a body found at the Ishpeming Area Wastewater Treatment Facility on Thursday Morning.

Officers arrived at the Sunset Drive address just after 8:30 a.m.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police do not believe anyone else was involved in the death.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning.

Police believe they know who the person is. WJMN is not reporting the suspected name until there is a confirmation of identity and any next of kin have been contacted.