ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – There was a special birthday on Monday. Ishpeming celebrates 150 years as a city. The occasion was marked by a business after-hours reception at The Ishpeming Historical Society.

Although there will be numerous events surrounding the sesquicentennial this summer, Monday night’s festivities marked the actual date that Ishpeming became a city. Along with exhibits of Ishpeming from yesteryear, there was a brief history of how Ishpeming came to be when iron ore was discovered at Jasper Knob. With an eye to the future, the presentation also featured what lies ahead for Ishpeming. Mayor Jason Chapman was on hand to sing the praises of his town.

“We just have so many amazing people who live here and businesses, and, you know, our school districts, and, you know, I also just want to thank all of the, the current and past employees who have worked for the city of Ishpeming,” said Chapman.

The City of Ishpeming along with The Ishpeming Historical Society will conduct many more events throughout the summer. Walking tours of downtown, a cemetery tour, a screening of the film Anatomy of a Murder, as well as increased visibility for all things Ishpeming.