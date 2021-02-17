January statistics and snowmobiling tips from Marquette County Sheriff’s Office

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) - The UP 200, Midnight Run, and Jack Pine 30 would have been held this past weekend, but were canceled due to the pandemic.

Sled dog races are a part of the many winter traditions in the Upper Peninsula. With the 32nd annual UP 200 postponed until 2022, the Upper Peninsula Sled Dog Association (UPSDA) placed the race's starting gate at the Marquette Commons this past weekend.