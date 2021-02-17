January statistics and snowmobiling tips from Marquette County Sheriff’s Office

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt says January was a slower month for the Sheriff’s Office. The following numbers are their January 2021 Stats:
Road Patrol
-210 calls for service
-17 arrests, four for meth
-3 OWI
-33 policed accidents
-14 citations
-Civils 155, 128 served
Search and Rescue
-One snowmobile PIA on Trail 5
-One fatal PIA, Champion Twp.
-One PIA, Ishpeming City
-Structure fire, Forsyth Twp.
Jail
-Lodged 61 males, 21 females
-Released 58 males, 18 females
-Average daily population: 58
-Average feds per day: 11
-Employees receive first and second doses of COVID vaccine
Sheriff Zyburt also stopped by to provide some snowmobile safety tips like making sure your machine is in good, working order, following the rules of the trails and roads and dressing appropriately.
Latest stories
- Brought home to die, COVID-19 patient lives
- Pledging: The roots of Black fraternities and sororities
- 100 million Americans brace for more cold, snow and power outages
- Google Maps adds new feature that allows you to pay for parking and transit in app
- Texas TikTok users share nightmare videos of water pouring from burst pipes