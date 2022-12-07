MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – It’s the season of giving, and the Janzen House is requesting small item donations from the community.

The Janzen House in Marquette provides affordable rental housing and emergency shelter for those experiencing homelessness. To spread some holiday cheer, the Janzen House is asking for stocking stuffers for its residents. This can include things such as shampoo, body wash, socks, or food like chocolate.

Brent Clark, director of the Janzen House: “I do think this really fosters a just kind of a good, harmonious Christmas spirit in the residents and I do think we’re helping citizens of the community and I think that’s spread back out into the community.”

Donations can be dropped off on the front porch of the Janzen House or brought inside.

The Janzen House currently has 32 individuals staying at the residence, located at 146 West Spring Street in Marquette. Donations will be accepted up until two or three days before Christmas.