MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Thursday, March 30 is the opening night of the Masonic Arts, Theatre and Innovation Company’s production of “Jesus Christ Superstar”.

“Jesus Christ Superstar” is “loosely based on the Gospels’ accounts of the Passion, the work interprets the psychology of Jesus and other characters, with much of the plot centered on Judas, who is dissatisfied with the direction in which Jesus is steering his disciples.”

“This is the story about the moments leading up to when Jesus is crucified,” said Jill Vermeulen, who plays Mary Magdalene. “It is loosely interpreting the bible, but it looks really closely at both Jesus and Judas and their psychology in that moment, their intentions, their thoughts, the conflict between those two as well as other characters pulled from the bible.

Vermeulen shares what the audience can expect from the musical.

“I think people will walk away feeling really touched by this show. Whether you’re religious, or look at Jesus in a more historical light, this story can really home in in a very personal way for each and every viewer. I find myself being very touched by the narrative in different ways each evening. It’s a very cathartic show and one that, I mean, from the amazing music Andrew Lloyd Webber to the awesome cast bringing it to life, it’s one I think all viewers will enjoy,” said Vermeulen.

“Jesus Christ Superstar” runs from March 30 through April 1, and April 6 through April 8 in the Masonic Center’s Red Room. All shows start at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets, please visit matimqt.org.