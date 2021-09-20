Just Believe prepares for big fundraiser, continues mission with free skin checks

GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – Just Believe, a non-profit aimed on education about the dangers of skin cancer and preventing it is back with one of their largest fundraisers. Sunday, October 10 will be their Bike/Walk/Run event at The Up North Lodge in Gwinn. Proceeds benefit Just Believe’s ongoing mission.

“We’ll give out two scholarships,” said Delight Hill from the organization. “One to a Gwinn student and one to a Negaunee student that’s a senior, that’s going into the medical field. We give to different organizations throughout the county. We have our presentations for sun awareness or prevention and awareness things that we do in the Marquette County schools. And then, we also give to families that are going through medical emergencies.”

At the event, Forefront Dermatology will be on hand to provide free skin checks from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Hill says this aligns with her late daughter’s mission, whom the non-profit is in memory of.

“Jodi was diagnosed with skin cancer in 2003 and it was melanoma,” said Hill. “One of the things that she wanted was to try to prevent skin cancer and so Forefront Dermatology has been very good about coming out and doing a free skin check and just letting people know, yeah you need to get this checked because the sun damages the skin if you get too much exposure. So they check out everyone that comes in.”

Registration for the event begins at Noon. The event will 1:00 p.m. at The Up North Lodge, continue on the loop around Shag Lake, and end Back at The Up North Lodge.

For more information about the event, click here.