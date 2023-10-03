GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – Just Believe will be holding its annual bike/walk/run event this weekend at the Up North Lodge in Gwinn.

Just Believe is a non-profit organization that was formed in 2013 in memory of Jodi Ball who passed away after battling melanoma stage four brain cancer. Jodi’s mother, Delight Hill, says Jodi’s wishes were to give back to the community, charities, and organizations. Proceeds from this weekend’s event will go toward Just Believe’s programs focused on sun safety and skin cancer awareness.

“I encourage people to come out to have their skin checked primarily and to see all the goodies that people have donated and to participate in the event because hopefully it’ll be beautiful walking or riding your bike or running around at Shag Lake,” said Hill. “It’s less than five miles so it’s not bad but it just to have a good time, visiting with people and us, especially me.”

Just Believe’s 2023 Bike/Walk/Run is on Sunday, October 8 at the Up North Lodge in Gwinn. Registration is from noon to 1 p.m. It’s $10 per adult and $20 per family. Forefront Dermatology will be providing free skin checks for the public from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., no appointments needed. The walk begins at the Up North Lodge, follows around Shag Lake, and ends at the Up North Lodge. After the event, there will also be buckets raffles, 50/50 drawings, and door prizes.

