ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – A juvenile survived a fall of approximately 40 feet on Tuesday night thanks to the quick action of a friend and the help of the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team along with UPHS EMS.

According to the sheriff’s office, rescue teams were called out to an area between Malton Road and New York Streeet in the City of Ishpeming just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Two juveniles were riding their bikes along a portion of RAMBA’s Epic Bike Trail to the west o Malton Road when they decided to climb a rock face. One of them scaled about 40 feet of the rocks before losing his grip and falling. His friend had a cell phone and called 911.

Rescuers carried the juvenile about 20 yards to a waiting ATV rescue sled, which was then able to pull him to an ambulance and eventually the hospital.

The sheriff’s office reports that the juvenile sustained only minor injuries from the fall.