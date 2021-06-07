K.I. Sawyer rings in summer with a bash

K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WJMN) – On Saturday, people gathered at Little Trout Lake to kickoff summer in style.

The First Annual Sawyer Summer Kickoff Party featured games, a bounce house, face painting, free food, prizes and horse.

Nicole Lamey, the event coordinator says these events are not only fun but beneficial to the community.

“To me it is important to get people down here,” said Lamey. “This is a recreation spot, this is looked over a lot of the times, it’s, it’s not well used. The more of us that we can have down here, the more people we can have down here and once the community gets involved, then the community takes ownership of this place, and they’ll hold people responsible are taking the graffiti down we’re taking, they’re cleaning up some of the buildings cleaning up some of the horseshoe pits. We’re just going to take it back, have control over it again, make it look great.”

Later this month is another event in Sawyer. The Sawyer Bike Event will be held June 26 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Victory Lutheran Church. It’s free for all ages.