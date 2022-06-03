MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The 2nd Annual ‘Kick Cancer’ Kickball Tournament was underway in Marquette on Friday night at the Kaufman Sports Complex.

Teams took to the diamond for a friendly game of kickball to help raise funds to help kick cancer. The event featured 50/50 raffles, raffle baskets, food trucks, and monetary donations are also being collected to help raise money for Cancer Care of Marquette County.

“The money goes towards any patient that lives in Marquette County who is going through any kind of cancer treatment that is having some financial issues,” Barbara Salmela, Organizer with Kick Cancer Kickball said. “We help them with travel expenses, medical expenses, paying for food, and really anything that’s related to their cancer treatment. Cancer treatment is very costly and a lot of the patients especially the kids have to travel out of the area. So we just kind of try to help out with their expenses to help them get through. It’s a very difficult time for the families.”

The event is free to attend and games will continue into Saturday with the championship game slated for Saturday evening.

