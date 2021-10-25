Kids… Toys… Christmas… The mission of Toys for Tots continues in Marquette County

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Toys for Tots of Marquette County says it’s never too early to start your Christmas shopping, especially to help families in need.

Earlier this month, the organization kicked off its toy collection. They are asking for new and unwrapped toys for children ages zero – 18. All items collected in Marquette County, stay in the county.

“We’re a caring community,” said Tracey Tippett, Toys for Tots Coordinator. “There is such a need out there that keeps growing each and every year. To give a child a gift at Christmas time just to see their face light up. It’s just the right thing to do.”

Monetary donations are also being accepted. The collection will wrap up between December 13 – 15. From there, the toys will be given to st. Vincent de Paul and the Salvation Army to distribute.

There are over 60 drop-off sites for toys in Marquette County. One of those sites is WJMN Local 3 located at 3165 Wright Street, Suite 101, Marquette Township.

For more information, click here.