‘Kiss Me, Kate’ musical to kick-off MATI’s 2021 season starting August 20

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – After over a year without in-person musical theatre, Masonic Arts, Theatre and Innovation Company (MATI) is excited to bring theatre back with ‘Kiss Me, Kate’ to kick off the season.

‘Kiss Me, Kate’ will have 7 p.m. shows on August 20, 21, 27, 28. There will be 2 p.m. shows on August 22 and 29. Tickets are $15 and will be held in the Masonic Red Room. There is open seating, so MATI advises you to arrive early to ensure your group sits together.

“We hope you get a chance to see this production because we have been working really hard,” said Sara Parks, who plays the role of Lilli Vanessi/Katherine. “Rehearsals have been so much fun. Every rehearsal we have more energy. We’re just so excited to have an audience because a lot of the show is comedy. It has something for everyone, really.”

Below is a synopsis of ‘Kiss Me, Kate’:

The egotistical leading man, director, and producer Fred Graham (Bobby Glenn Brown) is reunited with his ex-wife, Lilli Vanessi (Sara Parks) when the two are forced to play opposite one another in a new production of Shakespeare’s Taming of the Shrew. The battle of the sexes continues onstage and off, as it becomes clear that, as much as this couple professes to hate each other, they are also still in love. Alongside their bickering liaison, the show’s supporting actress, Lois Lane (Kaitlin Aisthorpe), supports her gambling boyfriend, Bill Calhoun (Craig Grabarczyk), as he attempts to evade the clutches of local gangsters. Throw in a number of cases of mistaken identity, the mob, and comedic routines into the mix and you get Kiss Me, Kate — a dazzling Broadway classic that earned the very first Tony award for Best Musical.

MATI’S 2021 Season

Into the Woods

October 1, 2nd 7PM and 3rd 2PM

October 8, 9th 7PM and 10th 2PM

Rocky Horror Show

October 22 7PM , 23rd 7PM and Midnight Showing

October 29 7PM, 30th 7PM and Midnight Showing

Capone’s Hideaway 1920’s Speak-Easy Dinner Theatre

November 11 7 PM

November 12 7 PM

Scrooge

November 26 7PM, November 27 1PM, November 28 1PM

December 3 7PM, December 4 1PM and 7PM, December 5 1PM

Festival Of Trees

November 26 December 17th

Variety Christmas Show Dinner Theatre

December 16 and 17th 7PM

New Years Eve Gala

January 31st 6 PM

For more information on how to purchase tickets, click here.

