MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Downtown Marquette is for the girls all day Thursday!

The Marquette DDA’s annual Ladies Day Out is taking place from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Previously known as Ladies Night Out, the event historically marked the beginning of hunting season and served as an excuse for women get out of the house while men were out hunting. Michael Bradford from the DDA says, while it’s still at the same time of year, it’s also meant to kick off the holiday shopping season.

Anyone is welcome to participate, and how it works is participants pick up a “passport,” choose from nearly 100 downtown businesses to go shopping, dining or drinking, and then each participating business will check off a “tick” on their passport. Then, once 10 participating businesses have been visited, the passport is entered into a raffle for various gift baskets. Bradford explains how to pick up your passport and get the day started.

“Passports [are] available at participating locations, those being Kognisjon Bryggeri, Flower Works on Third Street and Forsberg Flowers on Front Street,” explains Bradford. “On Thursday, you can still get them at those locations but then we also move the pickup to, historically, the Masonic Square Mall. You can pick up your passports there including the menu of specials available at all the businesses and you’ll know a little bit more information and get the check out that the gift baskets and see what you can win.”

There’s a $2 suggested donation for the passports, 100% of which goes to Women’s Center in Marquette. The Women’s Center will also be present at Ladies Day Out, and they’re also accepting food and cleaning product donations. Andrea Numikoski of the Women’s Center says this is a huge fundraiser that allows the women’s center to keep bringing resources to survivors of domestic and sexual abuse.

“This is one of our largest third-party fundraising events. We have a great community here that really reaches out to us and really gathers a campaign of their own, where the funding comes back to the Women’s Center. These fundraising events are so important to us. Especially the DDA, they’ve been super supportive. What with Classic Cars on Third in the summer and then the Ladies Day Out as well,” says Numikoski. “And there are a lot of businesses that that participate in addition to the DDA that that are giving back that they do their own fundraising campaigns within that day that they will give back to the Women’s Center. It’s amazing how the businesses come together again and really bring out their best. Our community is pretty cool.”

Numikoski said there’s also a Ladies Night happening at the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary on Friday, November 17 which also benefits the Women’s Center.

For the information on Ladies Day Out, and to see the list of participating businesses and their own specials happening Thursday, you can go here.